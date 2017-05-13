John Cena Names Favorite Movies, WWE Superstars Coach SO Game, Cathy Kelley
– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world earlier this week:
– John Cena spoke with Rotten Tomatoes to promote this week’s limited theatrical release of “The Wall” movie. Cena revealed his five favorite films:
* Blazing Saddles
* Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
* The Matrix
* Saving Private Ryan
* The Big Short
– As seen below, Charlotte Flair and American Alpha coached a basketball game with athletes from the Special Olympics of Great Britain while in Sheffield, England this week:
The @WWE U.K. Tour rolls on! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ are coaching a 🏀 game with athletes from @SOGreatBritain pic.twitter.com/XhBQOezMn9
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 11, 2017
Big thanks @WWEUK & @MsCharlotteWWE for counting down to National Games #Sheffield17 with #SOGB athletes today! #SeeingIsBelieving #89days pic.twitter.com/u0sHQ947Ue
— Special Olympics GB (@SOGreatBritain) May 11, 2017
Great morning with @SOGreatBritain #PlayUnified Basketball, thanks for welcoming @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ! 🏅🏀 pic.twitter.com/UzPyje0Fyf
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 11, 2017
