John Cena Names Favorite Movies, WWE Superstars Coach SO Game, Cathy Kelley

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world earlier this week:

– John Cena spoke with Rotten Tomatoes to promote this week’s limited theatrical release of “The Wall” movie. Cena revealed his five favorite films:

* Blazing Saddles

* Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

* The Matrix

* Saving Private Ryan

* The Big Short

– As seen below, Charlotte Flair and American Alpha coached a basketball game with athletes from the Special Olympics of Great Britain while in Sheffield, England this week:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)