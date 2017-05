Independent wrestler passes away

Via f4wonline.com:

Wayne VanDyke, a Florida independent wrestler who worked under the name Richard Delicious, passed away this morning. He was 29 years old.

News of VanDyke’s passing was first posted on social media today and his family has since confirmed it on Facebook. He had been in critical condition since suffering three heart attacks on April 29th.

