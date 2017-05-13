Impact Wrestling Viewership Up with GFW Global Title Main Event
This week’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Alberto El Patron defeating Magnus to capture the GFW Global Title in the main event, drew 309,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 260,000 viewers.
Impact ranked #113 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #121 spot.
Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:
January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers
January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers
February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers
February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers
February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers
February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers
March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers
March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers
March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers
March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers
March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers
April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers
April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers
April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers
April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers
May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers
May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers
May 18th Episode:
