Audio: Steve Austin on giving back to the younger generation

Steve Austin on giving back to the younger generation

“I feel like when you get out of the business you should give back to the business and help that younger generation because if you look at it, if you look at the current locker room, okay, who is, and I’m not being a big head about this, I’m trying not to brag on what I’ve done because I never talk about my wrestling career unless someone brings it up, but I actually drew money, and when I got in the business I was making fifteen dollars a night, so I started at the very bottom and I ended up at the very top, so I’ve kind of seen a lot of things. I’ve been a heel and I’ve been baby, you know, and I’ve been a stranger to Vince and a great friend with Vince, so I’ve seen a lot of highs and lows and I can offer some good advice because a lot of things I have been there and I have done it, so if someone wants my opinion I always want to be able to convey it to them.”

