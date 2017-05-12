WWE officials not sold on Charlotte’s recent face turn

It was recently noted on Wrestling Observer Live that several backstage officials were not happy about the decision to turn her face and instead thought that the better option was to allow her to remain heel. Because of this, it seems that this new face run could be brief, with the tension between Naomi and Charlotte already revealed, it could be that Charlotte decides to turn on her new friends at Backlash if they manage to defeat Natalya, Carmella and Tamina in six woman tag action.

At some point, Charlotte will want to go for the Women’s Championship again, and she won’t be able to co-exist with Naomi whilst she has it around her waist.

Source: THE SpoTLight

