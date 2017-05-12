WWE inks new multi-year TV deal for Raw and Smackdown in Turkey

WWE and Saran Media today announced a new multi-year agreement to televise WWE’s flagship programs Raw and Smackdown in Turkey on S-Sport beginning tomorrow.

Every Saturday at midnight, S-Sport will televise a two-hour edition of Raw followed by a one-hour edition of Smackdown at 2AM, both in Turkish. S-Sport subscribers can also watch episodes they missed through video on demand and S-Sport’s 7-Day Catch-Up feature.

“We are proud to work with Saran Media to televise WWE’s premier programs Raw and Smackdown to our passionate fans in Turkey,” said Ed Wells, WWE Executive Vice President, International. “This new multi-year agreement shows the increasing global growth of WWE, while also giving us the opportunity to connect with local fans by delivering WWE content via a first-class platform.”

Selim Usta, General Manager of Saran Media, added, “Turks love sports in all forms, and WWE is a very popular brand in particular, especially for the Turkish youth. WWE will be in good company with S-Sport’s other premier programming including the English Premier League, NBA, Formula 1, ATP 500 and Moto GP.”

