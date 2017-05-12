WWE Congratulates Couple, Video of WWE Stars at Porsche Museum, John Cena – Roman Reigns

– Cathy Kelley looks at fan interest in a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match after a Twitter exchange between the two this week in this new video:

– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Wesley Blake and former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee welcomed their first child on May 1st, a daughter named Piper Grace. WWE congratulated the two with the following announcement, featuring comments from the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion:

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake and his fiancée, 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, shared a photo of their newborn daughter, Piper Grace, with the world Wednesday. The image, which was posted to Sara Lee’s Instagram, shows their bundle of joy sitting next to a protective-looking bulldog named Butter. According to the happy couple, Piper was born on May 1, weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 22 inches long. “Sara and I are beyond in love with the newest addition to our family, and Butter has a sister for life,” Blake told WWE.com. Congratulations to the couple on the wonderful news.

– WWE posted this video of R-Truth, The Miz and Maryse at the Porsche museum in Stuttgart, Germany this week:

@MikeTheMiz @MaryseMizanin & @ronkillings1 took a tour of the @porsche museum before #WWEStuttgart. Thank you @porsche_newsroom 🚗💨 A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 11, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

