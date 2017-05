Viewership for This Week’s Impact Wrestling (Alberto El Patron vs Magnus for the GFW Global Championship)

This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, featuring Alberto El Patron challenging Magnus for the GFW Global Championship, averaged 309,000 viewers. This is an increase from last week’s episode, which averaged 260,000 viewers.

Impact Wrestling ranked #113 Cable Top 150 list, up from #121 last week.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

