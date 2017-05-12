This Day In Wrestling History – May 12th

1984 – The Masked Outlaw defeats Angelo Mosca, Jr., to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship. The Masked Outlaw was Dory Funk, Jr. using an alternate ring name; Dory was suspended for shoving an NWA representative.

1993 – Emilio Charles, Jr. defeats El Dandy, to win the CMLL World Middleweight Championship.

1996 – Ahmed Johnson defeats Hunter Hearst Helmsley, to win the WWF Kuwait Cup.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.2 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (2.8 rating).

2001 – John Zandig defeats Wifebeater, to win the Combat Zone Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship.

2006 – Black Warrior defeats Mistico, to win the NWA World Middleweight Championship.

2007 – At CZW Restore the Order, Toby Klein defeats DJ Hyde, to win the CZW Iron Man Championship. Also, Brain Damage defeats Drake Younger, to win the CZW Ultraviolent Championship; this was a Barbed Wire Ropes – Barbed Wire Board – Pane of Glass & Ladder Match.

2007 – Ring of Honor’s Respect is Earned is held at the Manhattan Center, in New York City, in front of 1,250 fans. This was ROH’s first pay-per-view event. It would air on tape delay July 1st.

Dark Matches:

– Brent Albright defeats Tank Toland (with Larry Sweeney & Bobby Dempsey).

– Davey Richards defeats Erick Stevens.

– Sara Del Rey defeats Daizee Haze.

– In a Three-Way Tag Team Match, Kevin Steen & El Generico defeat The Irish Airborne (Jake & Dave Crist), Mitch Franklin & Pelle Primeau, and Adam Pearce & Jimmy Rave (with Shane Hagadorn).

PPV:

– Takeshi Morishima defeats BJ Whitmer, to retain the ROH World Championship.

– Naomichi Marufuji defeats Rocky Romero.

– The Briscoe Brothers (Mark & Jay) defeat Claudio Castagnoli & Matt Sydal. to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

– Roderick Strong defeats Delirious.

– Takeshi Morishima & Bryan Danielson defeat Nigel McGuinness & Kenta.

2011 – It was publicly announced that Brock Lesnar had suffered a recurrence of diverticulitis. The disease would force him to undergo surgery to remove a piece of his colon. The surgery and recovery would effectively end his UFC fighting career, but would open the door for his return to WWE, on Monday Night RAW April 2, 2012.

2012 – ROH Border Wars is held at the Ted Reeve Arena, in Toronto.

Dark Match:

– Grizzly Redwood defeats Delirious.

PPV:

– Eddie Edwards defeats Rhino (with Truth Martini).

– In a Six Man Tag Team Match, The All Night Express (Rhett Titus & Kenny King), along with T.J. Perkins, defeat Mike Mondo & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).

– Jay Lethal defeats Tommaso Ciampa.

– Lance Storm defeats Mike Bennett (with Bob Evans)

– Michael Elgin defeats Adam Cole

– Roderick Strong (with Truth Martini) defeats Fit Finlay to retain the ROH Television Title

– In a Fight Without Honor, Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) defeat The Briscoe Brothers (Mark & Jay) to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

– Kevin Steen defeats Davey Richards, to win the ROH World Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 2-time WWE Tag Team Champion Doug Basham (46 years old); 4-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Yujiro Kushida (34 years old); and former WWE wrestler & XFL player Ricky Ortiz (42 years old).

