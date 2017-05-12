Steve Austin remembers advice from Leon White (Vader) in WCW

May 12, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

STEVE REMEMBERS ADVICE FROM LEON WHITE AT WCW

“I’ll never forget the advice that Leon White gave me a long time in WCW as Big Man Vader, he goes ‘Steve, always let a cooler head prevail’ you know, he goes think about things before you make a knee jerk reaction, because I’m real bad about making a knee jerk reaction. These days I’ll think about the knee jerk reaction but I won’t do it, I’ll think it through before I do anything and that just comes with being around, being in more situations where you can say okay man you really screwed up the last time, lets think about this, lets be a little big smart about it.”

