Sean Waltman says Rick Steiner shot him with a blank

May 12, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

filed to GERWECK.NET:

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” and discussed his past experiences getting guns pulled on him.

Sean used to volunteer at a soup kitchen to cover up the fact that he needed to eat there

“When I was 18, I would, um, uh, yeah, I was, I just turned 18. I would volunteer at the, at the homeless shelter and feed the homeless cause I had to eat there, too…I had to eat there, too. I didn’t have any money, Kev, when I was, started wrestling…I would go and volunteer and then I’d have some myself…Got pulled a gun pulled on me outside there, too…In Minneapolis, south Minneapolis. True story, I kicked him in the f–king chest, he hit the wall. It broke the f–king, the uh, stucco wall on the outside; started crying. Cops came…It scared the f–k out of me, I’m not going to lie.”

Rick Steiner shot Sean in chest (with a blank)

“Rick Steiner pulled a f–king like .45 or a .357 out and shot me in the chest with a blank. Thought I got shot, too, when the wad hit me.”

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad