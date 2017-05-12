Sean Waltman says Rick Steiner shot him with a blank

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” and discussed his past experiences getting guns pulled on him.

Sean used to volunteer at a soup kitchen to cover up the fact that he needed to eat there



“When I was 18, I would, um, uh, yeah, I was, I just turned 18. I would volunteer at the, at the homeless shelter and feed the homeless cause I had to eat there, too…I had to eat there, too. I didn’t have any money, Kev, when I was, started wrestling…I would go and volunteer and then I’d have some myself…Got pulled a gun pulled on me outside there, too…In Minneapolis, south Minneapolis. True story, I kicked him in the f–king chest, he hit the wall. It broke the f–king, the uh, stucco wall on the outside; started crying. Cops came…It scared the f–k out of me, I’m not going to lie.”

Rick Steiner shot Sean in chest (with a blank)



“Rick Steiner pulled a f–king like .45 or a .357 out and shot me in the chest with a blank. Thought I got shot, too, when the wad hit me.”

