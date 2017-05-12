Katsuyori Shibata undergoes brain surgery

Dave Meltzer reported in the 5/11 edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Katsuyori Shibata underwent another brain surgery on 5/2 and had a second piece of his skull removed, to relieve swelling on his brain.

Shibata wrote before his surgery:

“It is a miracle to be alive. I had my skull removed in my last surgery. I have another surgery on May 2, 2017. I will return. Every day, using pain medications three to four times, is tough. I endure the pain. I can hardly see out of my right eye. Currently, the hearing in my right ear is not normal. The sound very is broken and hard. I will be back”

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)