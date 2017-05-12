John Cena Hypes His New Movie Being Released, WWE on Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sheamus

– As noted, Cesaro received a big homecoming pop at the WWE live event in Zurich, Switzerland earlier this week. WWE posted this video of Cesaro introducing Sheamus, who is more interested in a Swiss beer, to his home country:

– WWE’s website posted “5 things you need to know” about SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of his Backlash match against Dolph Ziggler. The article is at this link but the list looks like this:

1. He has competed against AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar

2. He counts Freddie Mercury as an inspiration

3. He appeared in the Japanese music video for “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

4. He trained and lived with Daniel Bryan

5. He is an extremely decorated competitor

– “The Wall” starring John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson hit theaters today. You can see the trailer below, along with comments and an offer from Cena:

Those headed to the movies tonight, I hope you enjoy watching @thewallmovie as much as I did being a part of it. #TheWallMovie opens TONIGHT — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 12, 2017

1,000 fans can buy 1 ticket & get 1 FREE w/ #AtomTickets. Code: CENATHEWALL https://t.co/4W5Kyhs443 pic.twitter.com/bxhKXk7gVw — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 12, 2017

