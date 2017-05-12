Hideo Itami Takes Jab at CM Punk?, WWE SmackDown Rating Down, Brie Bella’s Journey

May 12, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel posted this video looking at Brie Bella’s journey to motherhood. As noted, Brie and Daniel Bryan welcomed daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world earlier this week.

– The final rating for this week’s taped WWE SmackDown from London was a 1.60, down from last week’s 1.62 rating. As noted, SmackDown drew drew 2.348 million viewers, up from last week’s 2017 low of 2.300 million viewers.

– Hideo Itami took a swipe at CM Punk when tweeting about his May 20th match against WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Chicago” in Punk’s hometown. The originator of the GTS move tweeted the following:

