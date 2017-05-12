Emma Posts Message After WWE Tour, Videos of WWE Superstars In France, WWE Stock

– The two-week WWE European tour rolls on with both RAW and SmackDown wrapping up this weekend. Above and below are videos of Titus O’Neil, Sasha Banks, Bayley and RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys in Lille, France this week.

– WWE stock was down 0.59% on Thursday, closing at $20.13 per share. The high was $20.21 and the low was $19.92.

– As noted, Emma was sent home from the current WWE tour after suffering an apparent shoulder injury last weekend in Liverpool. She noted earlier in the week that she was coming back to the United States to be evaluated but posted this graphic on Instagram yesterday, indicating possible bad news from the doctors:

💕 A post shared by Emma – WWE Superstar (@tenilledashwood) on May 11, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

