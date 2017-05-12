CZW returns to Voorhees, NJ on May 13 with Zack Sabre, Jr. vs. David Starr, as part of doubleheader
Combat Zone Wrestling returns to the Flyers Skate Zone in
Voorhees, NJ on May 13 with a scheduled 7:30 pm bell time
for “Sacrifices”. The show is presented by United Wrestling
Network as the second half of a Deadly Doubleheader with
Women Superstars Uncensored (4PM)
Matches announced thus far:
* FEATURE MATCH: Zack Sabre, Jr. vs. David Starr
* CZW World Title (defended under CZW rules)
Joe Gacy defends against Lio Rush
* In a steel cage
Father Matthew Tremont vs. Joey Janela
* Sami Callihan vs. Jake Crist
* Storm of Entrails (SHLAK/Dan O’Hare) vs. The Awakening (G-
Raver & Stockade)
* Shane Strickland takes on Dave Crist at “Sacrifices” in a
re-match from “Best of the Best”
* CZW Wired Title
MJF faces champ Johnny Yuma
Also, Danny Havoc, Conor Claxton, Devon Moore, and Drew
Blood will be on-hand!
Catch up to the latest on CZW’s Youtube at
youtube.com/czwnews and on-demand or download at
CZWstudios.com!
In WSU action:
Can a War Games Cage Match end the battle between Team Leva
and The Reckoning?
For the WSU World Title, champion Mercedes Martinez defends
against Nevaeh!
In the battle for the WSU Spirit Title, Kiera Hogan takes on
Lana Austin!
Jordynne Grace faces Faye Jackson
And so much more!
Tickets available at czwtickets.ticketfly.com and, day of,
at the door. Show support online at
facebook.com/events/1795423477363421.
Follow CZW: Twitter.com/combatzone –
Facebook.com/officialczw – Instagram.com/combatzone
Follow WSU: Twitter.com/wsuwrestling –
facebook.com/wsuwrestling – Instagram.com/wsuwrestling