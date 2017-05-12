CZW returns to Voorhees, NJ on May 13 with Zack Sabre, Jr. vs. David Starr, as part of doubleheader

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to the Flyers Skate Zone in

Voorhees, NJ on May 13 with a scheduled 7:30 pm bell time

for “Sacrifices”. The show is presented by United Wrestling

Network as the second half of a Deadly Doubleheader with

Women Superstars Uncensored (4PM)

Matches announced thus far:

* FEATURE MATCH: Zack Sabre, Jr. vs. David Starr

* CZW World Title (defended under CZW rules)

Joe Gacy defends against Lio Rush

* In a steel cage

Father Matthew Tremont vs. Joey Janela

* Sami Callihan vs. Jake Crist

* Storm of Entrails (SHLAK/Dan O’Hare) vs. The Awakening (G-

Raver & Stockade)

* Shane Strickland takes on Dave Crist at “Sacrifices” in a

re-match from “Best of the Best”

* CZW Wired Title

MJF faces champ Johnny Yuma

Also, Danny Havoc, Conor Claxton, Devon Moore, and Drew

Blood will be on-hand!

In WSU action:

Can a War Games Cage Match end the battle between Team Leva

and The Reckoning?

For the WSU World Title, champion Mercedes Martinez defends

against Nevaeh!

In the battle for the WSU Spirit Title, Kiera Hogan takes on

Lana Austin!

Jordynne Grace faces Faye Jackson

And so much more!

