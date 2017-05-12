Cena is looking forward to feuding with Reigns

Cena recently spoke to SI.com to promote his new movie “The Wall” and he had a lot of praise for Roman Reigns, but he also noted that he’s looking forward to facing off against him in the squared circle someday.

“Roman is in the trenches every night and he’s performing at an elite level with a champion caliber attitude,” said Cena. “His performance and the response that he gets from certain audiences is indicative of an elite-level performer. He’s doing what I did in 2006, 2007, and 2008. He has all the justification in the world in saying it’s his yard. I’ve made a career of shutting the mouths of people who’ve made that claim that #WWE was their yard. I very, very much look forward to the day we put that to the test.”

“I’m not going to take anything away from Roman,” said Cena. “He handles his business with the utmost professionalism. He’s doing it on his own watch. He’s not one of the those guys that comes over to me and asks me, ‘What happens next?’ He’s doing it his way, and I think that’s the best way to do it. He’s not trying to be the next John Cena, but he is being the only Roman Reigns-and that’s why it’s met with so much adversity.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)