Brie Bella on Being a Mother (Video), The Rock Featured In GQ Comedy Video, Noelle Foley

– As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock is on the new cover of GQ’s comedy issue. Rock also filmed this comedy video where he talks with his agent about landing his next role in the sequels for Home Alone, Goodfellas and Napoleon Dynamite.

– As seen below, Noelle Foley’s latest video features her doing the “#SlowMoChallenge” for The Rock’s Baywatch movie, which hits theaters on May 25th.

– As noted, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcomed daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world earlier this week. Brie posted the following to Instagram today:

The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can’t even express the love I feel for her from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy’s mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood

The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can't even express the love I feel for her from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!!✨ #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 11, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)