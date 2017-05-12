Braun Strowman on Roman Reigns, Superstars Who Kicked Out of The AA (Video), More

May 12, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video looking at 5 Superstars who kicked out of John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment – Randy Orton, Batista, The Miz, Sami Zayn and Triple H:

– WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are advertised for the July 3rd RAW from Phoenix, which is the go-home show for the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. John Cena is being advertised for the July 4th SmackDown tapings, also in Phoenix that week at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. A combo ticket is being sold for both shows via Ticketmaster.

– Braun Strowman tweeted the following warning, apparently to Roman Reigns, as he looks forward to returning from elbow surgery. As noted, Braun is expected to be out of action for 4-8 weeks after undergoing a minor operation on his elbow. The Reigns beatdown on Monday’s RAW was done to write Braun off TV.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

