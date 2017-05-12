Alexander Wolfe

Real name: Axel Tischer

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 245 lbs.

Date of birth: November 5, 1986

From: Dresden, Germany

Pro debut: 2004

Trained by: Ahmed Chaer, Crazy Sexy Mike, Joe Legend, NXT

Finishing move: Death Valley Driver

Biography

– Tischer began his career in his native Germany as ‘Axman’

– By 2007, Tischer was competing all over Europe

– On April 10, 2010, New Divine (Axeman & Ivan Kiev) defeated Doug Williams & Martin Stone to win the GSW Tag Team Titles but would lose them the next day to Ahmed Chaer & Crazy Sexy Mike

– On May 22, Axeman defeated Tommy End to win the vacant ESW Deutsch Meisterschaft Title

– On November 5, 2011, Axeman defeated X-Dream to win the GSW Breakthrough Title

– In the summer of 2012, Axeman toured Japan with Big Japan Pro Wrestling. Upon his return from the tour, he began competing under his real name

– On August 12, Tischer defeated El Generico, Bad Bones & Karsten Beck in a 4-Way Match to win the wXw Unified World Title

– A week later, Tischer defeated Ivan Kiev to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– On September 14, Tischer defeated Eric Schwarz, Kim Ray & Timothy Thatcher to win the wXw AMBITION 3 Tournament

– The next day, Tischer defeated El Generico to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– On November 3, Tischer defeated DJ Hyde to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– On December 1, Tischer defeated Eric Schwarz to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– A week later, Tischer defeated Eddie Edwards to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– On March 2, 2013, Tischer defeated Big Van Walter to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– In April 2013, Tischer defended the wXw Unified World Title against Absolute Andy, Karsten Beck & Ivan Kiev

– In October 2013, Tischer returned to Big Japan as Axeman

– On January 18, 2014, Tischer defeated Carnage in a Cage Match to win the vacant wXw Shotgun Title

– On February 1, Tischer defeated Pascal Spalter to win the GWF Berlin Title

– On March 29, Tischer defeated Carnage to retain the wXw Shotgun Title

– On April 5, Tischer defeated Big Daddy Walter, Chris Rush & Drake Younger in a 4-Way Match to retain the wXw Shotgun Title

– The next day, Tischer defeated Axel Dieter Jr to retain the wXw Shotgun Title

– On April 13, Tischer defeated Kim Ray to retain the wXw Shotgun Title

– On April 26, Tischer defeated Toby Blunt to retain the wXw Shotgun Title

– On July 27, Tischer defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the wXw Shotgun Title

– On October 5, Tischer defeated Drew Gulak, John Klinger & Shane Strickland to retain the wXw Shotgun Title

– In April 2015, it was announced that Tischer had signed with WWE and would be reporting to NXT

– On June 18, Tischer made his NXT TV debut, losing a glorified squash match to Samoa Joe

– In August, Tischer became ‘Alexander Wolfe’

– In September 2016, Wolfe was a founder member of the Sanity stable

