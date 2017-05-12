Aleister Black

Real name: Tom Budgen

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of birth: May 19, 1985

From: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Pro debut: 2002

Trained by: Bob Schrijber, Chris Hero, Johnny Kidd, Mike Quackenbush & Nigel McGuinness

Finishing move: Black Mass

Biography

– Budgen began his career in his native Netherlands as ‘Tommy The End’

– By 2005, Budgen had dropped the ‘The’ from his ringname, becoming simply ‘Tommy End’

– On September 16, 2006, End defeated Emil Sitoci, Mike Quackenbush, PAC & Ricky Marvin in an Elimination Match to win the wXw Lightweight Title

– On October 21, End defeated PAC, Jody Fleisch & X-Dream to retain the wXw Lightweight Title

– On September 22, 2007, End defeated Jonny Storm in a Ladder Match to win the ICWA Junior Heavyweight Title

– On February 23, 2008, End defeated Michael Knight to win the vacant CWN Mittelgewichtmeisterschaft Title

– On April 19, End defeated Greg Fury to retain the ICWA Junior Heavyweight Title

– On May 31, End defeated Tengkwa to retain the ICWA Junior Heavyweight Title

– On June 14, End defeated James Gallagher to retain the ICWA Junior Heavyweight Title

– On September 6, End defeated Pierre Le Prestee to retain the CWN Mittelgewichtmeisterschaft Title

– On December 20, End defeated Tengkwa to retain the ICWA Junior Heavyweight Title

– On March 7, 2009, End defeated Emil Sitoci, Chris Sabin & Dan Paysan in an Elimination Match to win the wXw Lightweight Title

– The next day, End defeated Tatsuhito Takaiwa to retain the wXw Lightweight Title

– On April 12, End defeated Jonny Storm in the final of a tournament to win the vacant FWG Lightweight Title

– On July 4, End defeated El Generico & Mark Haskins in a 3-Way Match to retain the wXw Lightweight Title

– A week later, End defeated Emil Sitoci to retain the wXw Lightweight Title

– On August 1, End defeated Thumbtack Jack to retain the wXw Lightweight Title

– On September 12, End defeated Terry Frazier to retain the wXw Lightweight Title

– On November 7, End defeated Mark Haskins to retain the wXw Lightweight Title

– In 2010, End and Anthony Zeus formed The Sumerian Death Squad

– On July 2, 2011, End defeated Shinya Ishikawa, Willie Mack & Jon Ryan to win the wXw Chase the Mahamla Tournament

– On October 1, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The Wanderers (Jay Skillet & Jason Hendrix) to win the wXw Tag Team Titles

– Later that month, End toured Japan with the Big Japan promotion

– On October 23, The Sumerian Death Squad (with Zeus now renamed Michael Dante) defeated Shinya Ishikawa & Takumi Tsukamoto to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On November 5, End defeated Big Geert, Johnny Moss, Michael Dante, Rico Bushido & Tristan Archer in an Elimination Match to win the vacant PWS World Title

– On November 26, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On December 17, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The Hunter Brothers (Jim & Lee) to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– In January 2012, End returned to Big Japan

– On January 5, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated Yoshitito Sasaki & Shinobu to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On January 21, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The Leaders of the New School (Marty Scurll & Zack Sabre Jr) and Absolute Alliance (Absolute Andy & Bad Bones) in an Elimination Match to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On April 15, End defeated Tristan Archer to retain the PWS World Title

– On April 21, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated Jay Skillet & Jonathan Gresham to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On May 20, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated 2Face & Sami Callihan to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On July 14, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The Leaders of the New School (Marty Scurll & Zack Sabre Jr) to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On July 30, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated Big Van Walter & Robert Dreissker to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On November 9, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The French Connection (Pierre Fontaine & Dimitri Soliotopoulos) to win the ICWA European Tag Team Titles

– On February 16, 2013, End fought Emil Sitoci to a no-contest to retain the PWS World Title

– On March 3, End defeated Zack Sabre Jr in the final of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament

– On June 1, End defeated Axel Tischer to win the wXw Unified World Title

– On June 22, End defeated Tristan Archer to retain the PWS World Title

– On July 6, End defeated Paul Tracey to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– In August 2013, End defended the wXw Unified World Title against Zack Sabre Jr, John Klinger & Ricky Marvin

– On October 20, End defeated Freddy Stahl to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– On December 1, End defeated MK McKinnan, Jack Gallagher & Flavio Pantaleo to win the ASCA Super 7 Cup

– On January 18, 2014, End defeated Zack Sabre Jr to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– On February 28, End defeated John Klinger to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– On March 15, End defeated Jonathan Gresham to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– On March 29, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The StarbuX (Mark Haskins & Robbie X) to win the SWE Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The Bucky Boys (Davey Boy & Stevie Boy) and The New Age Kliq (BT Gunn & Dickie Divers) in a Ladder Match to win the vacant ICW Tag Team Titles

– On April 26, End defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– The next day, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated Joe Hendry & Kenny Williams to retain the ICW Tag Team Titles

– On May 2, End defeated Dave Mastiff to win the FCP Title

– On May 17, End defeated Red Devil to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– On May 25, End defeated Lucas Di Leo to retain the wXw Unified World Title and win the ICWA Heavyweight Title

– On May 31, End defeated Chris Hero to retain the wXw Unified World Title

– On June 1, End defeated SWE Heavyweight Champion Mark Haskins by DQ

– On June 13, End defeated Adam Cole to retain the FCP Title

– On August 9, End again defeated SWE Heavyweight Champion Mark Haskins by DQ

– The next day, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated Project Ego (Kris Travis & Martin Kirby) to retain the SWE Tag Team Titles

– On September 26, End defeated Zack Sabre Jr to retain the FCP Title

– On October 25, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The London Riots (Rob Lynch & James Davis) to retain the SWE Tag Team Titles

– On March 8, 2015, End defeated Chris Sabin, Andrew Everett, Absolute Andy & Axel Dieter Jr to win the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament

– On May 23, End defeated Tristan Archer to retain the ICWA Heavyweight Title

– Two days later, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The Origin (Nathan Cruz & El Ligero) to win the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On July 26, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated The Hunter Brothers (Jim & Lee) to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On September 6, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated Adam Cole & Roderick Strong to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On October 17, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated Mot van Kunder & Wesley Croton to win the PWH Tag Team Titles

– On April 22, 2016, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated Cerberus (Ilja Dragunov & Julian Nero) to win the wXw Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Sumerian Death Squad defeated Hot And Spicy (Axel Dieter Jr & Da Mack) to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On April 24, End fought PROGRESS World Champion Marty Scurll to a no-contest

– On May 30, End defeated Rampage Brown, Chris Hero, Sami Callihan & Mark Andrews to win the PROGRESS Super Strong Style Tournament

– In June 2016, it was revealed that Budgen had signed with WWE. He reported to NXT in October

– On November 11, End made his NXT in-ring debut, defeating Lince Dorado

– In January 2017, Budgen’s WWE ringname was revealed to be ‘Aleister Black’

– Black made his official NXT debut at Takeover Orlando, defeating Andrade Almas

– On May 8, Black made an appearance on WWE Main Event, defeating Curt Hawkins

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)