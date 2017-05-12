AJ Styles on his WWE theme song, says it may not have originally been for him

May 12, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

“I gotta be honest, when I told them kind of what I was looking for, cause as much I’m from the southern part of the United States, I’m not that much of a country music fan. Do I like it? Sure. But not that much. So I was like ‘Alright, just that little bit of country, but I love rap. So we’re gonna have to find a way with a cool beat.’ And they found a way to make it work for me. I don’t know that they had made that song specifically for me because I think it was made in NXT. But I think it fit me like a glove. Now I can’t imagine any other music I’d walk out to. It’s great man, I can’t say enough good things about it. It worked. I don’t know how or why it just did. I’m very happy with it.”
AlextheGreat

(Visited 37 times, 37 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad