AJ Styles on his WWE theme song, says it may not have originally been for him

“I gotta be honest, when I told them kind of what I was looking for, cause as much I’m from the southern part of the United States, I’m not that much of a country music fan. Do I like it? Sure. But not that much. So I was like ‘Alright, just that little bit of country, but I love rap. So we’re gonna have to find a way with a cool beat.’ And they found a way to make it work for me. I don’t know that they had made that song specifically for me because I think it was made in NXT. But I think it fit me like a glove. Now I can’t imagine any other music I’d walk out to. It’s great man, I can’t say enough good things about it. It worked. I don’t know how or why it just did. I’m very happy with it.”

AlextheGreat

