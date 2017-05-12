5/11/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Stuttgart, Germany
Thanks to Jens at wrestling-infos.de for sending these results!
1. Match
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
Fatal Three Way Tag Team Match
The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) (c) defeated Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass. Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Sheamus, and Jeff followed with a Swanton Bomb for the win.
2. Match
Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax & Alicia Fox.
3. Match
Eight Men Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Kalisto & The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth) defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins & Curtis Axel.
4. Match
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Triple Threat Match
Neville (c) defeated Austin Aries and Aleister Black.
5. Match
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Singles Match
Dean Ambrose (c) defeated The Miz (w/ Maryse).
6. Match
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Singles Match
Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Bayley.
7. Match
Singles Match
Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson (w/ Luke Gallows).
8. Match
Tag Team Match
Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe.