WWE NXT Results – 5/10/17 (Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong)

We get a video package hyping the #1 Contender’s Match between Hideo Itami and Roderick Strong set for tonight, before the NXT intro takes us to a darkened Full Sail University as Aleister Black makes his entrance. He sits in a meditative pose in the center of the ring, before moving to the corner as we see his opponent for the night, Cezar Bononi. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Aleister Black vs. Cezar Bononi

We see the size advantage Cezar has over Black as both men come to blows, but Black brings Cezar down with a hard kick. Cezar rolls out of the ring, and Black fakes him out before he sits in the ring. Cezar back in the ring, putting some hard rights into Black before Black goes for a kick that Cezar ducks, only to take a knee to the face!Black hits another knee to the back, followed by the Black Mass for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Aleister Black

Black sits in the middle of the ring as we get replays of the match. We look back at the chaos from last week’s Battle Royal to determine a #1 Contender for the Women’s Championship, which ended with Asuka attacking the final three competitors. We find out that Asuka will face all three of these women at Takeover, but we get an update that reveals Ember Moon is out of the title match. Moon promises that when she gets back, she will be better. Commentary hypes the Triple Threat match at Takeover as Asuka defends her title against Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot, before we see Roderick Strong getting ready for his match against Hideo Itami later tonight. Commentary hypes that main event before we go to break!

Back from break, we thank Hacktivist for “Over-Throne,” one of the official themes of Takeover: Chicago! We find out that Pete Dunne has earned an opportunity to face Tyler Bate for the United Kingdom Championship at Takeover: Chicago! We take a look at the Bruiserweight, Pete Dunne, who talks about his style and upbringing. We then get a look at one of the newest women in NXT, Ruby Riot! She talks about her tattoos, and the stories they tell…including her start in NXT! “Tonight, we start a Riot!” Commentary hypes the match for Takeover, as we go to an attempted interview with Nikki Cross…who messes around with the equipment, calling out Riot and Asuka in the process. Backstage, we see Hideo Itami getting ready for his match against Roderick Strong later tonight. We go to Drew McIntyre, asked about the #1 Contender’s Match later tonight. He’s disappointed he’s not in it, but he’s learned if something isn’t happening for you, you just have to take it. He is interrupted by Wesley Blake, who says he deserves another chance…and that Drew should just leave. Blake walks off, with Drew just rolling his eyes.

– VIDEO PACKAGE: “The Velveteen Dream” Patrick Clark –

#DIY are in the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. They both have microphones, and Gargano speaks first saying the Authors are the biggest and the baddest, but they have what we want. Ciampa says the fact is, we’ve never gotten a fair rematch. Gargano says that all the other teams need to know that the line starts behind DIY! This brings out Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbattelli, who make their way to the ring with microphones of their own. Moss says it’s not about them, or about big giants. Tina says now that they’re here, the line begins behind THEM. Ciampa says if there was a line, they just crossed it! DIY attack Moss and Sabbatelli, taking them out of the ring! Moss and Sabbatelli taunt DIY from the ramp as a ref arrives, and this match is underway!

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommasso Ciampa) vs. Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli

Moss and Ciampa start things off quick, with Moss getting an early advantage only for Ciampa to get some shots in of his own…until Moss catches him, laying him out with a fall away slam. Moss gets Ciampa into the corner as Tino tags in, stomping into Ciampa as he tags Moss back in. Moss lays into Ciampa before tagging Tino back in, as Tino hits a dropkick on Ciampa. Tino continues the attack with some stomps before going for the cover and a nearfall. Tino whips Ciampa into the corner to keep the damage going as he tags Moss back in, Moss hitting Ciampa hard for a nearfall of his own. Tag back to Tino who locks in a sleeper hold. Ciampa gets to his feet, taking Tino down before going for a tag but he’s blocked by Tino, before Ciampa reverses and gets the tag to Gargano! Moss is tagged in as well as Gargano unloads a flurry of offense, kicking Tino from the apron before hitting a spear on Moss from between the ropes for a nearfall. Tino is tossed out of the ring, and chaos ensues as DIY take down Moss and Sabbatelli on the outside. They set Moss in the ring, hitting Meeting In The Middle for the win!

Winners via pinfall: #DIY

We get replays of the match as DIY celebrate in the ring, before William Regal comes out saying there’s clearly only one team that should challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Takeover: Chicago…Paul Ellering interrupts, saying his team will end the careers of DIY. Regal says that’s a chance he’s willing to take, to which Paul responds saying DIY’s blood will be on Regal’s hands. They start to walk away before Regal announces the title match at Takeover in a Ladder Match! This angers the Authors, who shout at DIY from the stage. Backstage, Kassius Ohno is asked what’s next after failing to capture the NXT Championship. He talks about falling down, like the time he was released. He talks about tearing down the skyscraper brick by brick, before he’s interrupted by Andrade “Cien” Almas. Almas taunts Ohno for ruining his opportunity, but Ohno brings up Almas wasting the talent he has by focusing on what happens after the match. Ohno offers an opportunity for Almas, a one on one match next week. Andrade accepts before walking away, as commentary hypes the main event between Hideo Itami and Roderick Strong to determine the #1 Contender for the NXT Championship. That match is up next!

Back from break, we thank Fozzy for “Judas,” one of the official theme songs of Takeover: Chicago! Commentary hypes the United Kingdom Championship match for Takeover, as Tyler Bate defends his title against Pete Dunne! We get a look at the reigning champion, who introduces us to Bop and Bang and talks about who he is. Backstage, we hear from Roderick Strong who says this is why he’s here…and now it’s time. With that, we go back to ringside as Roderick Strong makes his way to the ring for our main event! We go backstage again to hear from Hideo Itami, who says that he is going to Takeover: Chicago, and Strong is going to…Go To Sleep. His music hits, and we go backstage as he makes his way to the ring next. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Winner becomes No. 1 Contender for NXT Championship

Roderick Strong vs Hideo Itami

Dueling chants for both men as they lock up, Strong with the advantage as he goes for a cover but only gets a one count. They lock up in a test of strength, and Hideo with a waist lock that Strong gets out of. They lock up again, and Itami gets a headlock on Strong. Strong tries to get out but is grounded by Itami. Strong finally gets out, only to be taken down with a shoulder tackle. They both go for some hard strikes, ending with Hideo getting Strong up for a GTS that Strong gets out of, leaving the ring as we go to break.

Back from break, Hideo is in the corner but gets the upper hand with a hard shot to the ribs. Hideo gets some more shots in, but only gets a one count. Hideo gets a sleeper hold back on Strong, before going with some more hard shots. Hideo going for a suplex but it’s blocked by Strong, who throws Hideo onto the ropes! Strong gets Hideo into the corner, laying into him with a couple hard chops. Strong with a backbreaker for a nearfall now, but goes with an armbar driving his knee into the shoulder of Hideo. Hideo gets to his feet, but takes a pump handle backbreaker for a nearfall by Strong! Strong now with a modified crossface, stretching the back of Hideo. Hideo gets out, but gets taken down by Strong for a nearfall. Hideo with some elbows and a forearm, only for Strong to hit a hard dropkick for a nearfall! Strong locks in a body scissors and Hideo is struggling as Strong wrenches the neck…but Hideo gets Strong on his shoulders for a nearfall to break the hold! Hideo lays into Strong with some hard kicks to force Strong to leave the ring. Hideo leaves to follow, but is taken down hard onto the apron as we go to break.

Back from break, Strong is still in control as he tweaks the leg and arm of Hideo. Hideo gets to his feet, a jawbreaker forcing Strong to let go. Hideo in the corner as Strong charges, but Hideo evades before they bring each other down hard! Both men are back on their feet, but Hideo lays into Strong with some more hard kicks before Strong sends him to the corner…Hideo turns things around now, dropping onto Strong from the corner for a nearfall! Strong on the ropes before hitting a kick and an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Both men exchange blows, as Hideo goes for a kick in the corner that turns into a backbreaker from Strong for a nearfall! Hideo put in the corner, up on the top turnbuckle but Hideo gets out of the way. They battle on the top for the advantage, and Hideo hits a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall! Both men slowly get to their feet, exchanging hits with chops and forearms before Strong hits a knee to the face of Hideo for a nearfall. Strong going against the ropes, but gets cut off by a knee from Hideo! Both men on their feet once more, Hideo going for a GTS but Strong blocks it only to be taken to the corner and hit with a knee by Hideo! The crowd is chanting “GTS” as Strong gets to his feet, shoving Hideo and goes for a wide swing before Hideo hits the GTS for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Hideo Itami

Both men are still down in the ring as we get replays of the match. Hideo is back on his feet as the ref raises his hand. Hideo looks at Strong, offering a hand to help him to his feet before raising his hand in sportsmanship. Hideo leaves the ring, leaving Strong to go up the ramp as the show comes to a close.

