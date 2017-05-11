WWE No Mercy 2017 News, Bobby Roode’s Birthday, WWE Superstars Talk Prom (Video)

– Below is a new “WWE Pop Question” episode with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Corey Graves and others talking about prom.

– WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode turns 40 years old today while WWE producer Billy Kidman turns 43, cruiserweight Lince Dorado turns 30 and wrestling veteran Paul Diamond turns 56.

– The 2017 WWE No Mercy pay-per-view is set to take place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This will be a RAW-exclusive event.

