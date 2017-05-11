Vince McMahon Congratulates Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, DIY Talk Ladder Match (Video)

– As noted, the WWE NXT Tag Team Title match at “Takeover: Chicago” on May 21st will be a Ladder Match with The Authors of Pain defending against DIY. In the video below, Christy St. Cloud talks to the #1 contenders about the match.

Tommaso Ciampa promises they’re going to bring a war like The Authors have never experienced at Takeover. Johnny Gargano says DIY has been searching for their moment for a long time and at Takeover they will climb the ladder, rung by rung, and then will have their moment as two-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

– Vince McMahon tweeted the following to congratulate Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella on the birth of their first child, a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson. As reported earlier via WWE, Birdie Joe arrived on Tuesday night, May 9th at 11:58pm. She was born at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches. Vince welcomed Birdie Joe to the WWE family with this tweet:

Congratulations to Brie @BellaTwins & @WWEDanielBryan on their beautiful daughter and newest addition to the @WWE family. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 10, 2017

