Triple H’s Message for Fan He Met In 2007 (Video), New WWE “Unreleased” DVD, Shinsuke Nakamura

– Below is slow motion video from the SmackDown segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler from this week’s show in London. As noted, Nakamura vs. Ziggler is now official for the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

– Former WWE announcer Sean Mooney was recently filming a DVD project at WWE HQ with Cathy Kelley. According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, the two will be hosting a DVD set for release in September, “WWE Unreleased: 1986-1995.” The set will feature never-before-seen matches and footage. No word yet on the North American release date but UK fans will get the set on September 4th.

The three-disc set has been under consideration since 2016 and was mentioned in a Fan Council survey. The synopsis reads like this, “WWE unlocks the vault and brings you never-before-seen matches from 1986-1995. Check out these unreleased hidden gems featuring some of the greatest Superstars in WWE history.”

– WWE has an article at this link about how Triple H met a fan named Luke Woodley backstage at a 2007 WWE live event in Cardiff, Wales, thanks to the Starlight Children’s Foundation. Luke was born with spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy. The brief meeting backstage became a major part of Luke’s life as his father credits the simple interaction with Triple H for Luke’s unexpected speech development over the past 10 years. Doctors told the family that Luke would never walk or talk.

Ahead of Luke’s 18th birthday, his father recently thanked Triple H on Twitter, which overwhelmed The Game. Luke and his family were backstage at this week’s SmackDown, as seen in the video below. Triple H was unable to be there but he did send a special message to Luke, which is also included in the video.

Backstage at #SDLive in London, @TripleH had a very special message for his old friend Luke! Here's their story: https://t.co/QHd3BQ4qwM pic.twitter.com/1X5XAYb5b4 — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2017

