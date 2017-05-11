SAnitY Attacks Roderick Strong (Video), Next Week’s WWE NXT, Patrick Clark Teaser

May 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, this week’s WWE NXT main event saw Hideo Itami defeat Roderick Strong to earn a shot at NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Chicago” later this month. WWE posted this video of SAnitY attacking Strong after the show went off the air. Strong fought off Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe before Killian Dain floored him and the triple team began while Nikki Cross looked on.

Strong recovers and later tells NXT General Manager William Regal that he wants SAnitY, presumably setting up match for Takeover.

– Kassius Ohno vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas has been announced for next week’s NXT episode after Ohno issued the challenge in a backstage segment this week.

– Below is the latest debut teaser for the latest gimmick for Patrick Clark – The Velveteen Dream.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad