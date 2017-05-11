Cena returns with season 2 of American Grit on June 11th

John Cena will be returning on television next month hosting the reality show American Grit on FOX.

Season two of American Grit kicks off on Sunday, June 11 at 9PM ET with 17 new competitors as they travel to Hampton Island, Georgia to live together along with an elite group of military heroes who will lead them through a series of all-new epic team and individual challenges. In the end, only one competitor will win a quarter of a million dollars.

This season was taped towards the end of 2016 when Cena took some time off from WWE duties in October. Season one of American Grit was not particularly a hit with viewers, averaging only 1.96 million viewers over 10 episodes. Despite the mediocre ratings, FOX gave the green light for a second season.

Cena has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 33.

