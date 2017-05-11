Bryan says he’s going to wrestle if his health is good when his WWE contract expires

May 11, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

The current Smackdown Live General Manager says that he understands why they won’t clear him, but there’s reason to believe that he should be back in the ring.

“I understand why they won’t let me wrestle. It’s a liability thing, it’s also they’re trying to protect me and that sort of thing. But there’s good reason to believe that I should be able to wrestle, and that sort of thing. So, we’ll see in a year and a half what happens.”


(Visited 61 times, 61 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad