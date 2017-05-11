Bryan says he’s going to wrestle if his health is good when his WWE contract expires

The current Smackdown Live General Manager says that he understands why they won’t clear him, but there’s reason to believe that he should be back in the ring.

“I understand why they won’t let me wrestle. It’s a liability thing, it’s also they’re trying to protect me and that sort of thing. But there’s good reason to believe that I should be able to wrestle, and that sort of thing. So, we’ll see in a year and a half what happens.”





