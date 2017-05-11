Braun Strowman Comments on His Surgery and WWE Return

As noted, Braun Strowman is expected to be out of action for around 4-8 weeks to undergo a minor operation that will fix some elbow issues he’s been dealing with. The beatdown from Roman Reigns on Monday’s WWE RAW from London was done to write Braun off WWE TV.

Braun took to his personal Instagram and called the surgery a minor speed bump as he carves his name in WWE history. Braun says he will return bigger, stronger, faster and even more dangerous than before. He wrote the following:

I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown

