Austin: “It was the dumbest thing I could ever do”

“Because it was stupid, I mean here I am talking to Jim, he gives me creative, I don’t like it, so then you know he calls the old man and the old man tells Jim ‘Tell Steve to call me no matter what time it is, give me a call’ because we got TV — this is live Monday Night Raw, so I call Vince at two am that morning his time and he tells me the same creative and I’m thinking as you and me are sitting here eye to eye face to face and I’m thinking ‘all right so that’s what we’re gonna do, all right’, well you can’t read my mind but you can look at me, I don’t like what I’m hearing, so I was just thinking okay at the tone of my voice, it was stupid, I already knew right then, I already knew right then I was going to get on an airplane, book my flight and fly back to San Antonio’. “What I should’ve done was gone to the building man to man, face Vince McMahon and said ‘Hey you know I don’t really like Ed and here’s why I don’t like Ed I’m extremely hot right now and I want Brock to do well and you got a real blue chipper right there, he’s an absolute phenomenal freak, and he’s very charismatic, he’s gonna draw a lot of money but not right now it’s my time and we need to do something else, and if you do want to do that match well lets promote it, lets build it, and lets make something of it then make some money on a Pay Per View, and so I should’ve went there and talked to Vince man to man, face to face and sell it rather than going home—it was the dumbest thing I could ever do.”





