Austin discusses the Canadian IYH Stampede

STEVE AUSTIN DISCUSSES THE ‘IN YOUR HOUSE’ CANADIAN STAMPEDE

“That was one of the most fun matches I ever had in my life. We were in Canada we were in Calgary we were in the hearts home town! And the fact, man when they went out there because Canadian people are great fans you know they’re very loyal so they’re awesome but all of a sudden so Brett and them go out there and they’re the babies and we come down and we’re the Stone Cold heels no pun intended and I was eating it up because I always like working heel, and I know it’s a one night stand so my heads not going ‘oh they’re booing us and they’re cheering them what am I supposed to do?’ Hell, if you watch that match I played it up and we had chemistry off the charts there and thats where they handcuffed me and they had my hands behind my back and I was flipping them off I was handcuffed behind my back I was like a kid in a candy store it was one of the most fun nights of my life.”

