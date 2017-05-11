AJ Styles on his friendship with Undertaker and how he felt seeing him retire at WrestleMania 33

“I can tell you I was emotional because he’s my friend. He and I have got a relationship between both of us have the same friend that we’re very close to, so he and I developed this relationship without even knowing each other that well.

But it was heartbreaking a little bit because this is the guy that’s been here for so long and has shaped the WWE into what it is now. And, is he gone? I don’t know, but you would assume. I think there were some tears from the fans that were probably – they may have seen the last of The Undertaker. At the end of the day, if he’s done, I respect the heck out of him for doing it his way and doing what he wanted to do in his last match.

He is everything to the WWE and I’m thankful I had the opportunity meet him and have a great conversation with him. he’s a great guy, and if he’s gone and that was the last one, he will be missed.”

source: THE SpoTLight





