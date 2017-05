5/11/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Daytona Beach, Florida

Here are the results from tonight’s WWE NXT Live Event in Daytona Beach, Florida:

1. Kassius Ohno defeated Adrian Jaoude

2. Sonya Deville defeated Kimberly Frankele

– Yanbo Wang cut an in-ring promo, saying that we can call him Boa. He was interrupted by Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler before Heavy Machinery made the save.

3. Heavy Machinery defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

4. Jeet Rama defeated Kona Reeves

5. Roderick Strong and Buddy Murphy defeated Cezar Bononi and Lars Sullivan

6. Lana defeated Danielle Kamela

7. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Demitrius Bronson

8. Six-Person Tag Team Match

Asuka, Aliyah, and Hideo Itami defeated Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and Andrade “Cien” Almas

