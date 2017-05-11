5/10/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Zurich, Switzerland

Below are the results from yesterday’s WWE Raw Live Event in Zurich, Switzerland:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus and Cesaro and Enzo Amore and Big Cass

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth, Kalisto, and Apollo Crews defeated Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins, and Bo Dallas

3. Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax and Alicia Fox

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Neville defeated Aleister Black and Austin Aries

5. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley

7.Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

8. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)