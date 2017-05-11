5/10/17 ROH house show results from Dearborn, Michigan

DEARBORN – Ring of Honor Wrestling at the Ford Performing Arts Center: Kelly Klein pinned Jynx in a dark match…Dalton Castle pinned Bobby Fish…Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Jay White defeated Caprice Coleman, Rhett Titus, & Shane Taylor…Silas Young pinned Kushida…IWGP tag team champions Ray Rowe defeated Jay Lethal & Hiroshi Tanahashi…Six Man champions Bully Ray & The Briscoes defeated Evil, Sanada, & Bushi…Tetsuya Naito pinned Punishment Martinez…Cheeseburger defeated Marty Scrull, Frankie Kazarian, Will Ferrera, Beer City Bruiser, Gedo, & Vinny Marseglia to earn a television title match…Television champion Marty Scrrull defeated Cheeseburger by submission…Heavyweight champion Christopher Daniels pinned Matt Taven…Rocky Romero, Trent Baretta, Will Ospreay, & Harooki Goto defeated Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, & The Young Bucks.
