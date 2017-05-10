Vince McMahon and Dave Bautista in Twitter exchange

Vince McMahon sent one of his rare tweets today to remind WWE fans that it was 15 years ago today that former WWE champion Dave Bautista made his debut.

“15 years ago today, @WWE unleashed The Animal @DaveBautista on the WWE Universe. Happy anniversary, “Drax,”” McMahon tweeted. The Chairman and CEO referred to the former Evolution member by his character name from the Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Bautista was quick to reply and to thank his ex boss. “I still have a f*ck ton of unleashing left in me!” he wrote. “Thanks for showing me the world boss!”

Last week Bautista appeared on the Chris Jericho podcast and revealed that he pitched an idea to WWE to have one final run and a program with Triple H. Unfortunately for him, the idea didn’t fly so well, especially with McMahon, who shot down the idea altogether.





