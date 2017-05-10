Updated Card for WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on May 20th
Hideo Itami defeated Roderick Strong in the main event of tonight’s WWE NXT to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the main event of “Takeover: Chicago” on May 20th.
Below is the updated Takeover card coming out of this week:
NXT Title Match
Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode
Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
DIY vs. The Authors of Pain
Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title
Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka
WWE UK Title Match
Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate
