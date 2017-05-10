Triple H Announced for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame

May 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE announced the following today:

Paul Levesque to be inducted into Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame

DALLAS — Paul “Triple H” Levesque will enter the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Alumni Hall of Fame today in Dallas. The Hall of Fame honors distinguished people who got their start at their local Boys & Girls Club.

Levesque enters the Hall of Fame alongside six other inductees: WNBA star Skylar Diggins, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, actor Anthony Anderson, Dr. Dante Lauretta and Dr. Philip Schein.

A member of the Nashua, N.H., Club, Levesque debuted in WWE in 1995 and has gone on to capture 14 World Championships in addition to becoming a successful executive within the company.

He will join WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who entered the BGCA Hall of Fame in 2015.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad