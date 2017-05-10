The Rock Lands GQ Cover, The Bella Twins Working on a Book (Video), Fans on #1 Contenders

– The Bella Twins are working on a book. Nikki Bella reveals the news in this video from Trinidad & Tobago this past weekend. As noted, Nikki visited the Caribbean nation for the Decibel Festival. She starts talking about the book at around the 2:40 mark in the video below:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which #1 contenders are surging the strongest toward their title shot at Backlash – Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles or Breezango. As of this writing, 58% voted for the #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens while 32% went with the #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton.

– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock is on the cover of GQ’s annual Comedy Issue, which hits newsstands on Tuesday, May 16th. Rock noted on Instagram that the cover is to promote his “Baywatch” movie that releases on May 25th.

BREAKING: My new @GQMagazine cover. Iconic comedy issue. And when I pull the front of my shirt down, it's really funny. See look. #Baywatch🔥 pic.twitter.com/l204jUJWhH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 10, 2017

