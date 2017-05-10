Steve Austin raves about The Hardy Boyz

May 10, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Steve Austin raves about the Hardyz on his podcast:

Broken Matt Hardy”Before they came back, Matt Hardy came up with this off-the-charts character, totally against anything they’ve done. Here’s a kid for North Carolina, he’s got, what is it, a British accent? And it’s all about ‘delete’, and what’s the name of the little thing that they’re flying around? Vanguard 1! Goddamn, what a good idea! And whether it was theirs or not, the fact that Matt Hardy pulled off this character, and then, also, with Jeff Hardy’s participation in the angle, they’re both outstanding in this! A shout out to both those guys for reinventing themselves. I love the ‘broken’ concept. I loved all the fights out in the woods, at The Hardys’ place, and all the stuff on the battlefield. I can’t remember it all, but it was spectacular stuff and I sent them a couple of messages. That’s how much I liked it.”

