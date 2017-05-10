Shinsuke Nakamura Wins Dark Main Event, RAW Slow Motion Video, Sheamus Donut, Jerry Lawler

– Below is slow motion video from this week’s WWE RAW in London with Finn Balor, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and others:

– The dark main event after Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live in London saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler with Kinshasa. It was noted by fans in attendance that many left the tapings after SmackDown ended but there was still a decent crowd left for 205 Live.

– Nutrition Solutions, which appears to be a favorite of several WWE Superstars, has named one of their new protein donuts after Sheamus. He tweeted the following graphic for the item, which is topped with shamrock sprinkles:

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is looking to expand his “King Jerry Lawler’s BBQ” restaurant as they are now offering franchise opportunities. Lawler tweeted this ad for the offer:

Looking for tag team partners! pic.twitter.com/aJD7rmtP0y — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) May 9, 2017

