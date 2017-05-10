News for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Sheamus Checks In from Dublin (Video), The Rock – Baywatch

– WWE posted this video with Sheamus checking in from Dublin, Ireland on the current international tour. Sheamus mentions how it’s been almost 8 years since he debuted with WWE and he’s returned home several times but it always feels like the first time. Sheamus talks more about coming back home with WWE and thanks the Irish fans for their support.

– Matches confirmed for tonight’s WWE NXT episode are Aleister Black vs. Cezar Bononi and Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong with the winner facing NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Chicago” later this month.

– The Rock just revealed the Red Band trailer for his “Baywatch” movie that comes out on May 25th. You can check it out below:

