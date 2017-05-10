New WWE Book Released (Video), Finn Balor WWE 24 Preview, WWE Stock

May 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a sneak peek at the upcoming WWE 24 special on Finn Balor, which premieres on the WWE Network after next Monday’s RAW goes off the air.

– WWE stock was up 0.65% on Tuesday, closing at $20.16 per share. The high was $20.18 and the low was $19.85.

– The WWE Book of Top 10s was officially released this week by DK Publishing, featuring a foreword written by Chris Jericho. You can order the book in paperback or hardcover, or for your Kindle, on Amazon at this link. Below is a video promo for the book:

