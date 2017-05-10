Michael Moore says The Rock should run for President

May 10, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Filmmaker Michael Moore says The Rock should run for President:

“Run the Rock! Run the Rock. Who do you want for commander in chief? I want the f—ing Rock! It would scare anybody that would hurt us. Think about how safe we would be if the Rock was president. Not Vin Diesel! The Rock. Or Liam Neeson, but Liam Neeson can’t run because our Constitution says you have to be born here. So who’s the American Liam Neeson that we could run? Because nobody would f— with him.”

source: Variety


