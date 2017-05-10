Dwayne Johnson on running for president: “a real possibility”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is gracing the cover of the new GQ Magazine in anticipation of the upcoming theatrical release of Baywatch. Perhaps the most newsworthy piece of the interview is the part where he talks politics, and maybe a run for the highest office in the United States in a few years time. The former WWE champion revealed that both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton courted him for endorsement, however he preferred to keep his political opinions to himself. “I feel like I’m in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement,” Johnson said, adding that he didn’t want to sway any opinions and felt that he should stay silent and let the people make up their own choice. The Rock said that a run for U.S. presidency is a real possibility. “A year ago…it started coming up more and more,” he said. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’” Johnson also expressed his disagreement with the travel ban that President Trump imposed on a few Muslim-majority countries. “I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgment,” he said. And if he were to become President of the United States one day, he said poise and leadership would be important. He said that if he didn’t agree with somebody on something, he would not shut them out, but rather, include them and the first thing he’d do would do with them is sit down and talk about it.





