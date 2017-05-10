Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Welcome Their First Child, Birdie Joe Danielson

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcomed their first child together last night, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.

WWE reports that Birdie Joe arrived at 11:58pm on May 9th. She was born at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches. Brie went into labor more than 1 week late.

“There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter,” Brie told WWE.com. “I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling. Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.”

WWE congratulated Bryan and Brie with this tweet:

Congratulations to Brie @BellaTwins & @WWEDanielBryan on the birth of their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson! pic.twitter.com/v9K8oIbGEz — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Birdie is here! Brie @BellaTwins and @WWEDanielBryan welcome their daughter to the world! https://t.co/ZCVIMiNCNe — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2017

