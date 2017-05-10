Audio: Steve Austin on his relationship with WWE, walking out in 2002, and being fired by Bischoff in WCW

filed to GERWECK.NET

Stone Cold’ Steve Austin guested on AfterBuzz TV’s Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring and discussed Roman Reigns, a future visit to NXT, getting fired from the WCW, why he’s done with acting, walking out in 2002, relationship with his family and biological father, scripted promos, the attitude era and much more!

Link to interview on AfterBuzz TV’s YouTube

STEVE’S RELATIONSHIP WITH WWE, VINCE AND TRIPLE H

“I’m still a part of the WWE, I still keep in contact with a lot of the guys and girls and Vince and Triple H and everybody, so I’m still you know in with the WWE.”

STEVE ON HIS REASONS FOR WALKING OUT IN 2002





“It was a real stupid decision to fast forward there and go back to my family but ya when I heard about doing the favors you know from Jim Ross and I was in a hotel and I heard that information and I worked with Flair in Columbus, Georgia that night in a cage and that was Monday Night Raw in Atlanta and then I called Vince that night people heard the story a million times and I didn’t like the creative, I was burnt out and there had been a couple of real weird things that I thought were road blocks thrown at me that didn’t make sense from a booking standpoint, when you have an extremely hot talent who’s selling tickets and merchandise like crazy you just kinda keep throwing gasoline on him and I thought this was road block unadvertised, all about trying to help the next guy up but right now we’re running strong with me so anyway thats when I went home and if it hadn’t been for Jim Ross who knows what would’ve happened.”

STEVE ON BEING FIRED BY BISCHOFF

“Eric Bischoff firing me was the best thing that ever happened to me as far as pro-wrestling goes because I would’ve never become Stone Cold Steve Austin down at WCW.”





(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)