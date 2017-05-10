Audio: Steve Austin discusses the attitude era roster

Stone Cold’ Steve Austin guested on AfterBuzz TV’s Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring and discussed Roman Reigns, a future visit to NXT, getting fired from the WCW, why he’s done with acting, walking out in 2002, relationship with his family and biological father, scripted promos, the attitude era and much more!

STEVE AUSTIN DISCUSSES THE ATTITUDE ERA ROSTER

“That was one of the most talented rosters in the history of the business so ya man first of all we had a stacked locker room, and heres the thing, like in the business of pro-wrestling hey man I made it for myself but we’re in it as a team because we’re traveling together, we’re like a carnival, this is pro-wrestling we got a card, your a match and theres eight other matches or ten other matches whatever the program is, so you’re all a team, and you’re all fighting to put asses in the seats. It would be real selfish for me to say oh man I want to be number one and I don’t want anyone to be close. No, I want to be number one and I want everyone to be kicking and scratching crawling so I can really say that I’m number so you wan the guy you’re working with to be as hot as you because the hotter your dance partner is the more people are going to want to see that so we had such a charismatic, talented group of guys in the ring on the horn with their gimmicks Vince was on fire with the ideas, the writing department, the booking department had great ideas so yes I’m glad we had the locker room we had.”





